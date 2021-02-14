UK Hits Target: Gives At Least 1 Vaccine Shot To 15 Million

Rabbi Bieberfeld receives a dose coronavirus vaccine at the John Scott Vaccination Centre in London, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. The dose was administered at an event to encourage vaccine uptake in Britain's Haredi community which has been hard hit during the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

(AP) — The U.K. government says it has reached its goal of giving at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot to the most vulnerable people in the country, increasing pressure on ministers to clarify when they will ease a lockdown imposed in early January. More 15 million people, or 22% of the U.K. population, have received their first shot.

The figure includes most people in the government’s top four priority groups, including everyone over 75, frontline healthcare workers and nursing home staff and residents.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to unveil his roadmap for easing restrictions on Feb. 22 amid signs that infection rates, hospitalizations and deaths have fallen sharply since England’s third national lockdown began on Jan. 4.