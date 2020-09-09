UK Imposes New Coronavirus Restrictions For England

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a virtual press conference at Downing Street in London, Wednesday Sept. 9, 2020, following the announcement that the legal limit on social gatherings is set to be reduced from 30 people to six. The change to the "rule of six" with legal status in England, will come into force on upcoming Monday as the Government seeks to curb a recent and ongoing rise in coronavirus cases. (Stefan Rousseau/Pool via AP)

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a virtual press conference at Downing Street in London, Wednesday Sept. 9, 2020, following the announcement that the legal limit on social gatherings is set to be reduced from 30 people to six. The change to the "rule of six" with legal status in England, will come into force on upcoming Monday as the Government seeks to curb a recent and ongoing rise in coronavirus cases. (Stefan Rousseau/Pool via AP)

(AP) – The British government has backed a series of measures it hopes will stem a worrying increase in new coronavirus cases, particularly among young adults, including a legally enforced ban on any social gatherings of more than six people.

In the biggest reversal of the months-long easing of the lockdown, it said social gatherings in England will be limited to a maximum of six people, either in or out of the home.

The new limit will be in place from Monday and police will be able to fine, and even arrest, anyone breaching the rules. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Wednesday more clarity was required in light of the recent sharp spike in cases in a country that has seen Europe’s deadliest coronavirus outbreak.