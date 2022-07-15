UK Issues 1st-Ever ‘red’ Warning For Hot Weather Next Week

(AP) — Britain’s Met Office issued its first ever “red” warning for exceptional heat, saying record temperatures early next week will put even healthy people at risk of serious illness and death.
The warning covers Monday and Tuesday, when temperatures in England may reach 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) for the first time, the agency said.
The highest temperature ever recorded in the U.K. is 38.7C (101.7F), set in 2019. The UK Health Security Agency increased its own alert to the highest level, warning of a “national emergency.”