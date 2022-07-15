UK Issues 1st-Ever ‘red’ Warning For Hot Weather Next Week

A fire colored sky above St Mary's Lighthouse in Whitley bay on the North East coast of England just before sunrise, Friday July 15, 2022. The British Meteorologic office issued a red warning for extreme heat, advising of a "potentially very serious situation" in parts of England next week.(Owen Humphreys/PA Wire/PA via AP)

(AP) — Britain’s Met Office issued its first ever “red” warning for exceptional heat, saying record temperatures early next week will put even healthy people at risk of serious illness and death.

The warning covers Monday and Tuesday, when temperatures in England may reach 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) for the first time, the agency said.

The highest temperature ever recorded in the U.K. is 38.7C (101.7F), set in 2019. The UK Health Security Agency increased its own alert to the highest level, warning of a “national emergency.”