UK Lawmakers OK Virus Restrictions But Johnson Faces Dissent

FILE- Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as he speaks during a press conference in London, Saturday Nov. 27, 2021, after cases of the new COVID-19 variant were confirmed in the UK. British lawmakers will vote Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2921 on whether to approve new restrictions to curb the spread of the omicron variant of coronavirus — and many will have more than public health on their minds when they say yes or no. (Hollie Adams/Pool via AP, File)

(AP) — British lawmakers have voted to approve new restrictions to curb the spread of the omicron coronavirus variant. But Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced a major revolt lawmakers in his own Conservative party opposed to the regulations.

The House of Commons approved measures ordering masks to be worn indoors in England and requiring proof of vaccination or a negative test to enter nightclubs and large crowded events.

The measures passed comfortably because of opposition party support, but almost 100 Conservatives voted against vaccine certification. It was the biggest rebellion of Johnson’s premiership, as some Conservatives used the votes to express their unhappiness with Johnson, whose approval ratings have plunged amid ethics scandals.