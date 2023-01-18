UK Nurses Stage New Walkout As Strike Wave Intensifies

(AP) — Thousands of nurses in Britain have walked out in a new strike over pay, with no end in sight to a wave of industrial action that has piled pressure on the U.K.’s overburdened public health system. Two 12-hour strikes on Wednesday and Thursday affect about a quarter of hospitals and clinics in England.

Emergency care and cancer treatment will continue, but thousands of appointments and procedures are likely to be postponed. Nurses, ambulance crews, train drivers, airport baggage handlers, border staff, driving instructors, bus drivers and postal workers have all walked off their jobs in recent months to demand higher pay amid a cost-of-living crisis.