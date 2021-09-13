UK OKs Vaccines For 12 Year Olds, Aims To Avoid Lockdowns

FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021 file photo, from left, Britain's Health Secretary Sajid Javid, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak attend a media briefing in Downing Street, London. Johnson is set to announce how his government plans to control the coronavirus during the fall and winter. He is hoping vaccinations, rather than restrictions, will keep COVID-19 in check. At a news conference on Tuesday, Johnson is expected to say that mask-wearing, work-from-home advice and social distancing rules that were lifted in July could return if cases climb. (Toby Melville/Pool Photo via AP, File)