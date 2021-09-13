WORLD

UK OKs Vaccines For 12 Year Olds, Aims To Avoid Lockdowns

FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021 file photo, from left, Britain's Health Secretary Sajid Javid, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak attend a media briefing in Downing Street, London. Johnson is set to announce how his government plans to control the coronavirus during the fall and winter. He is hoping vaccinations, rather than restrictions, will keep COVID-19 in check. At a news conference on Tuesday, Johnson is expected to say that mask-wearing, work-from-home advice and social distancing rules that were lifted in July could return if cases climb. (Toby Melville/Pool Photo via AP, File)

(AP) — Britain’s chief medical officers say children aged 12 to 15 should be vaccinated against the coronavirus. The decision comes despite a ruling by the government’s vaccine advisors that the step would have only marginal health benefits. England Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty and his counterparts in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, said Monday that the age group should be given a single dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. They have yet to decide on a second dose. The government has said it is highly likely to follow the medical officers’ recommendations. Expanded vaccinations are expected to be part of a “tool kit” to control COVID-19 infections this fall and winter that Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to announce Tuesday.

