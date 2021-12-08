WORLD

UK Plans Diplomatic Boycott Of Beijing Winter Olympics

(AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says no U.K. government minister will attend the Beijing Winter Olympics, calling it “effectively” a diplomatic boycott. Johnson was asked in the House of Commons whether the U.K. will join the United States, Australia and Lithuania in a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Games in February over Beijing’s human rights record. He said he opposed boycotts involving athletes, but Britain would effectively be boycotting the Olympics diplomatically.” He said “No ministers are expected to attend and no officials.” The White House confirmed Monday that it was staging a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing to protest Chinese human rights abuses.

 

