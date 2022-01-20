UK Police Arrest 2 Men Over Texas Synagogue Hostage-Taking

This Jan. 2, 2022 photo provided by OurCalling, LLC shows Malik Faisal Akram, at a Dallas homeless shelter. Akram, the armed man who took four people hostage during a 10-hour standoff at a Texas synagogue on Saturday, Jan. 15, had spent time in area homeless shelters in the two weeks leading up to the attack, and was dropped off at one by someone he appeared to know. (OurCalling, LLC via AP)

(AP) — British police say they have arrested two people in connection with a hostage-taking at a synagogue in Texas. Counter Terrorism Police North West said one man was arrested on Thursday in Birmingham, central England, and another in Manchester. They are being held for questioning and have not yet been charged. British citizen Malik Faisal Akram took four people hostage at a Texas synagogue on Saturday in a 10-hour standoff that ended in his death. He had entered the United States as a tourist about two weeks before the attack at Congregation Beth Israel. Two British teenagers were also arrested as part of the investigation on Sunday and later released without charge.