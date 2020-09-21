UK Raises Virus Alert Level, Warning Of High Transmission

A waiter serves customers as they dine out in London, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. Britain's top medical advisers have painted a grim picture of exponential growth in illness and death if nothing is done to control the second wave of coronavirus infections, laying the groundwork for the government to announce new restrictions later this week. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

(AP) – Britain’s chief medical officers have raised the nation’s official COVID-19 alert level, meaning the virus is in general circulation and the transmission is high.

The chief medical officers of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland say cases are rising “rapidly and probably exponentially.” They say they are acting on the advice of the Joint Biosecurity Center and raising the level from three to four, the second-highest level.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce further curbs Tuesday to slow the spread of the virus. Britain already has the worst virus death toll in Europe.