UK Retail Empire Of Billionaire Philip Green Teeters On Edge

FILE - In this file photo dated Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, a woman wearing a face mask walks past mannequins wearing face masks in the window of a temporarily closed branch of the Topshop women's clothing chain during England's second coronavirus lockdown, in London. Some 15,000 retailing jobs in Britain are in peril after Arcadia Group, owner of some of the country's best-known fashion chains like Topshop, confirmed Friday Nov. 27, 2020, that it is in talks about its future. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, FILE)

(AP) — The owner of some of Britain’s best-known fashion chains like Topshop appears to be on the brink of collapse following the economic shock of the coronavirus pandemic. Arcadia Group said Friday in a statement that it is working on “contingency options to secure the future of the group’s brands.” It is another devastating blow to the British retailing sector in the run-up to the crucial Christmas trading period. Arcadia’s brands also include Burton, Miss Selfridge and Dorothy Perkins. Like others they have suffered during the pandemic and the associated restrictions on public life across the U.K.

