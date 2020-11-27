UK Retail Empire Of Billionaire Philip Green Teeters On Edge

(AP) — The owner of some of Britain’s best-known fashion chains like Topshop appears to be on the brink of collapse following the economic shock of the coronavirus pandemic. Arcadia Group said Friday in a statement that it is working on “contingency options to secure the future of the group’s brands.” It is another devastating blow to the British retailing sector in the run-up to the crucial Christmas trading period. Arcadia’s brands also include Burton, Miss Selfridge and Dorothy Perkins. Like others they have suffered during the pandemic and the associated restrictions on public life across the U.K.