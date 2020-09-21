UK Science Advisers Warn Of Darker COVID-19 Days Ahead

People listen to an entertainer perform in Leicester Square, central London, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. Fresh nationwide lockdown restrictions in England appear to be on the cards soon as the British government targeted more areas Friday in an attempt to suppress a sharp spike in new coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

(AP) — Britain’s top medical advisers have painted a grim picture of exponential growth in illness and death if nothing is done to control the second wave of coronavirus infections, laying the groundwork for the government to announce new restrictions later this week. Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said Monday the country has, in a “very bad sense,'” turned a corner on COVID-19 infection rates amid expectations the government is preparing to announce new measures to control the pandemic. Prime Minister Boris Johnson huddled with ministers over the weekend to discuss how the government will respond to the recent rise in cases.