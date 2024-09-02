UK Suspends Some Arms Export Licenses To Israel

The U.K. is suspending some arms export licenses to Israel. British companies are granted export licenses to sell arms to Israel while the U.K. does not directly supply the country with weapons.

Today, the U.K. foreign minister said after a review of arms sales to Israel, it was found there is a “clear risk” the weapons could be used in violation of international law.

The U.K. foreign minister added the decision is not a blanket ban or an arms embargo. In the U.S., the Biden administration has faced some calls from the left to stop supplying weapons to Israel as its war with Hamas in Gaza continues.