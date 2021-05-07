UK To Ease Holiday Travel Ban Yet Keeps Most Quarantines

FILE - In this file photo dated Thursday, March 18, 2021, a pharmacy technician draws a does of the AstraZeneca vaccine ready for use at the Wheatfield surgery in Luton, England. People under 40 in Britain will not be given the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine if another shot is available because of a link to extremely rare blood clots, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization said Friday May 7, 2021.(AP Photo/Alastair Grant, FILE)

(AP) — The British government has announced a “first tentative step” toward resuming international travel, saying U.K. citizens will be able to travel to countries including Portugal, Iceland and Israel later this month without having to quarantine upon their return.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the country’s current blanket ban on overseas vacations is being replaced by a traffic-light system classifying countries as low, medium or high risk.

The “green list” of 12 low-risk territories also includes Gibraltar, the Faroe Islands and the Falkland Islands — but not major vacation destinations such as France, Spain, Italy or Greece. Britons traveling to those countries will have to self-isolate for 10 days upon their return.