UK To Ease Holiday Travel Ban Yet Keeps Most Quarantines

(AP) — The British government has announced a “first tentative step” toward resuming international travel, saying U.K. citizens will be able to travel to countries including Portugal, Iceland and Israel later this month without having to quarantine upon their return.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the country’s current blanket ban on overseas vacations is being replaced by a traffic-light system classifying countries as low, medium or high risk.
The “green list” of 12 low-risk territories also includes Gibraltar, the Faroe Islands and the Falkland Islands — but not major vacation destinations such as France, Spain, Italy or Greece. Britons traveling to those countries will have to self-isolate for 10 days upon their return.