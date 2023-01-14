UK To Supply Tanks; Russian Missiles Hit Across Ukraine

(AP) — U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has promised to provide tanks and artillery systems to Ukraine amid renewed missile attacks by Moscow targeting multiple Ukrainian cities for the first time in nearly two weeks. Five people were killed and more than 20 wounded in the southeastern city of Dnipro.

The regional governor says a Russian missile strike destroyed a section of an apartment building. Photos showed a large gap in the nine-story building. Infrastructure facilities were also hit in the western Lviv region and northeastern Kharkiv. Kyiv was also targeted.

The British leader’s Downing Street office said in a statement on Saturday that Sunak made the pledge to provide Challenger 2 tanks and other artillery systems after speaking to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.