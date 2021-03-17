UK Variant Of Coronavirus Confirmed In Hidalgo County

The UK variant of the coronavirus has been confirmed to be in Hidalgo County. County Health and Human Services chief Eddie Olivarez Wednesday revealed the presence of the UK strain after getting confirmation from the Texas Department of Health Services.

Olivarez says 4 cases of the strain have been confirmed from positive coronavirus tests taken from Hidalgo County residents last month. It’s not known where the residents contracted the strain.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said the UK variant is even more contagious than the original coronavirus and may pose an increased risk of death. And health officials say even with vaccines becoming more available, the presence of the UK strain makes it even more important to take the health and hygiene precautions that can keep you from getting infected.

The revelation of the local presence of the UK variant came exactly 1 year after Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez officially declared a local disaster due to the presence of COVID-19 in the county.