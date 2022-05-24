WORLD

Ukraine: 200 Bodies Found In Basement In Mariupol’s Ruins

Undertakers lower the coffin of Ukrainian serviceman Oleksander Matyukhin, 32, in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine, Monday, May 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

(AP) — Ukrainian authorities say workers digging through the rubble of an apartment building in Mariupol found 200 bodies in the basement. It was a grim reminder of the horrors still coming to light in the ruined city that has seen some of the worst suffering of the 3-month-old war.

An adviser to Mariupol’s mayor said Tuesday that the bodies were decomposing and a stench permeated the neighborhood. Perched on the Sea of Azov, Mariupol was relentlessly pounded during a monthslong siege that finally ended last week.

Russian forces already held the rest of the city, where an estimated 100,000 people remained out a prewar population of 450,000. Many were trapped without food, water, heat or electricity.

 

