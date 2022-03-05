Ukraine Accuses Russia Of Violating Temporary Ceasefire

People cross on an improvised path under a bridge that was destroyed by a Russian airstrike, while fleeing the town of Irpin, Ukraine, Saturday, March 5, 2022. What looked like a breakthrough cease-fire to evacuate residents from two cities in Ukraine quickly fell apart Saturday as Ukrainian officials said shelling had halted the work to remove civilians hours after Russia announced the deal. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Ukrainian officials are postponing emergency evacuations of civilians in two southeastern cities because of continued Russian shelling. They accuse Russian forces of violating a temporary ceasefire agreed to earlier today.

Citizens in the port city of Mariupol were urged to take shelter immediately. The International Committee of the Red Cross says the evacuations are postponed until further notice.