Ukraine Braces For Escalated Attacks Ahead Of Russia’s V-Day

This satellite image taken by Planet Labs PBC shows thick black smoke rising after a suspected Ukrainian drone strike on Russian positions on Snake Island, Ukraine, in the Black Sea Friday, May 6, 2022. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)

(AP) — The war in Ukraine has wracked the country’s southern coast as Russian forces fired cruise missiles at the city of Odesa and bombarded a steel mill in the port of Mariupol housing Ukrainian civilians and fighters.

The Russians hope to complete their conquest of Mariupol in time for Victory Day celebrations on Monday. However, Ukraine’s military flattened Russian positions on a Black Sea island that has become a symbol of resistance.

As Russia’s holiday commemorating Nazi Germany’s defeat in World War II approached, cities across Ukraine prepared for an expected increase in Russian attacks. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged residents numbed by more than 10 weeks of war to heed air raid warnings.