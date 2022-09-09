Ukraine Claws Back Some Territory; Nuclear Plant In Peril

(AP) — Ukrainian forces are claiming new success in their counteroffensive against Russian forces in the east, taking control of a sizeable village and pushing toward an important transport junction.

The United States’ top diplomat and the head of NATO noted the advances, but cautioned that the war is likely to drag on for months. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commended the military for its gains, saying that more than 30 settlements in the Kharkiv region have been reclaimed.

The head of the U.N. atomic watchdog, meanwhile, says conditions at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant are increasingly precarious. He says a safety zone needs to be established immediately around the plant to prevent a nuclear accident.