Ukraine Defense Chief: U.S. Rocket Systems “Game Changer”

Ukraine’s defense minister says deployment of U.S. long-range rocket systems has been a “game-changer” in his country’s war against Russia.

In a Wall Street Journal interview published Sunday, Oleksii Reznikov said the precise targeting of a Russian command center for aerial operations proved that Ukrainian forces could use the long-range rocket systems effectively and needs more of them. He said Ukraine also needs more battlefield gear including armed vehicles, tank, drones, and unmanned aerial vehicles.