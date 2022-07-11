WORLD

Ukraine Defense Chief: U.S. Rocket Systems “Game Changer”

Ukrainian soldiers ride atop a tank through a street in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Friday, July 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

Ukraine’s defense minister says deployment of U.S. long-range rocket systems has been a “game-changer” in his country’s war against Russia.

In a Wall Street Journal interview published Sunday, Oleksii Reznikov said the precise targeting of a Russian command center for aerial operations proved that Ukrainian forces could use the long-range rocket systems effectively and needs more of them. He said Ukraine also needs more battlefield gear including armed vehicles, tank, drones, and unmanned aerial vehicles.

