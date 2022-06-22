WORLD

Ukraine Expects EU-Wide Support For Candidacy To Join Bloc

A view of an apartment building damaged during shelling in Donetsk, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)

(AP) — A Ukrainian deputy prime minister overseeing the country’s push to join the European Union says she’s “100%” certain all 27 EU nations will approve making Ukraine a candidate for membership in the bloc.

In an interview with The Associated Press on Wednesday, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna said the decision could come as soon as Thursday. Asked how confident she was that Ukraine would be accepted as an EU candidate, she said: “The day before the summit starts, I can say 100%.”

Countries that had been skeptical about starting accession talks while Ukraine is fighting Russia’s invasion are now supportive, she said. The EU’s executive arm endorsed Ukraine’s candidacy last week.

 

