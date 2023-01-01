Ukraine Faces Grim Start To 2023 After Fresh Russian Attacks

An emergency worker walks in front of a damaged hotel following a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

(AP) — Ukrainians have had a grim start to 2023 with yet more sirens and fresh Russian missile attacks on their territory. The death toll from a New Year’s Eve attack climbed to at least three. And another death was reported from a daytime strike on Sunday.

Ukrainian officials say nighttime shelling on the southern city of Kherson killed one person and blew out hundreds of windows in a children’s hospital. Shortly after midnight, air-raid alerts sounded in Kyiv, followed by a barrage of missiles that interrupted Ukrainians’ small celebrations at home.

Ukrainian officials accuse Russia of deliberately targeting civilians to create a climate of fear and destroy morale. The capital was largely quiet when residents awoke Sunday.