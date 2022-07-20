WORLD

Ukraine Graft Concerns Resurface As Russia War Goes On

Zack Cantu
FILE - In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office on July 8, 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, attends a meeting with military officials during his visit the war-hit Dnipropetrovsk region. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP, File)

(AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s dismissal of senior officials is casting an inconvenient light on an issue that the Biden administration has largely ignored since the outbreak of war with Russia. That issue is Ukraine’s history of rampant corruption and shaky governance. Concerns date back decades and were not an insignificant part of former President Donald Trump’s first impeachment. But they had been largely pushed to the back burner in the run-up to Russia’s invasion and during the first months of the conflict. High-profile supporters of Ukraine, both Republicans and Democrats, want to avoid a backlash that could make it more difficult to pass future aid packages.

 

