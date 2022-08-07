Ukraine Grain Headed For Lebanon Under Wartime Deal Delayed

The Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship Razoni sails under Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge after being inspected by Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish and U.N. officials at the entrance of the Bosphorus Strait in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Razoni, loaded up with 26,000 tons of corn, is the first cargo ship to leave Ukraine since the Russian invasion, and set sail from Odesa on Monday, August 1, 2022. Its final destination is Lebanon. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

(AP) — A Lebanese Cabinet minister and the Ukrainian embassy say the scheduled arrival of the first grain ship to leave Ukraine and cross the Black Sea under a wartime deal has been delayed.

The cause of the delay Sunday was not immediately clear and Marine Traffic, which monitors vessel traffic and the locations of ships at sea, showed the Sierra Leone-flagged Razoni at anchor in the Mediterranean Sea near Turkey.

Lebanon’s transportation minister tweeted the ship changed its status to “order” meaning the ship was waiting for someone to buy the corn.