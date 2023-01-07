Ukraine Hails US Military Aid As Cease-Fire Said To Falter

(AP) — Ukraine’s president is praising the United States for including tank-killing vehicles in its latest multibillion-dollar package of military aid.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the Bradley armored vehicles are “exactly what is needed” for Ukrainian troops locked in combat against Russian forces. Ukrainian authorities said that a Moscow-declared temporary truce for Orthodox Christmas appeared to have been ignored by some of Russia’s forces pressing ahead with the nearly 11-month invasion.

Continued Russian shelling and assaults were reported in the fiercely contested Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine. The Ministry of Defense in Britain said Saturday in its daily readout on the invasion that “fighting has continued at a routine level.”