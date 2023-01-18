WORLD

Ukraine Interior Minister, Others Killed In Helicopter Crash

Workers pass the scene where a helicopter crashed on civil infrastructure in Brovary, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. The chief of Ukraine's National Police says a helicopter crash in a Kyiv suburb has killed 16 people, including Ukraine's interior minister and two children. He said nine of those killed were aboard the emergency services helicopter. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

(AP) — Authorities say Ukraine’s interior minister has died in a helicopter crash near the capital that killed more than a dozen other people, including children.

Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi oversaw Ukraine’s police and emergency services. He is the most senior official to die since Russia invaded nearly 11 months ago. His death was the second calamity in four days for Ukraine, after a Russian missile strike on an apartment building killed dozens of civilians.

There was no immediate word on whether the morning crash was an accident or related to the war. Ukrainian authorities immediately opened an investigation. No fighting has been reported recently in the Kyiv area.

