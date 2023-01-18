Ukraine Interior Minister, Others Killed In Helicopter Crash

(AP) — Authorities say Ukraine’s interior minister has died in a helicopter crash near the capital that killed more than a dozen other people, including children.

Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi oversaw Ukraine’s police and emergency services. He is the most senior official to die since Russia invaded nearly 11 months ago. His death was the second calamity in four days for Ukraine, after a Russian missile strike on an apartment building killed dozens of civilians.

There was no immediate word on whether the morning crash was an accident or related to the war. Ukrainian authorities immediately opened an investigation. No fighting has been reported recently in the Kyiv area.