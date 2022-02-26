Ukraine Invasion: What To Know As Russian Forces Target Kyiv

A demonstrator holds a poster show Russian President Vladimir Putin during a rally in protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022 in Paris. From Tokyo to London to Taipei, Ukrainians living abroad and hundreds of protesters have turned out on the streets to join anti-war rallies spreading around the world as Russia's troops pressed toward Ukraine's capital. (AP Photo/Adrienne Surprenant)

(AP) — Invading Russian forces are closing in on Ukraine’s capital and the city government is warning of street fighting and urging residents to stay inside and take cover. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is calling on Ukrainians to “stand firm” in a fight for the future of their country. The Americans offered to help him leave, but he refused, saying “the fight is here.” U.S. defense officials believe the Russian offensive has encountered considerable resistance and is proceeding slower than Moscow had envisioned, though that could change quickly. Long lines of vehicles have formed at Ukraine’s borders as families try to flee. The U.N. says nearly 120,000 have fled the country just in the last two days alone.