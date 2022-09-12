WORLD

Ukraine Keeps Initiative, Claims It Reached Russian Border

Fred CruzBy 6 views
0
Ukrainian State Emergency Service firefighters put out the fire after a Russian rocket attack hit an electric power station in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The Kharkiv and Donetsk regions have been completely de-energised in the rocket attack.(AP Photo/Kostiantyn Liberov)

(AP) — Ukraine has kept the counteroffensive momentum in its war against Russia going. It says it liberated one village after another amid a claim that in one region it had pushed the invaders back right up to the borders they came from. Kyiv authorities said that electric power and water supplies have been restored to some 80 percent in the embattled Kharkiv region after Sunday’s attacks by Russia on power stations and other infrastructure that knocked out electricity in many place across Ukraine. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that its troops had liberated more than 20 settlements within the last day.

 

Fred Cruz

Opening Statements Set In Death Penalty Case In Slaying Of 8

Previous article

New Zealand PM Says No Republic Plan Following Queen’s Death

Next article

You may also like

More in WORLD