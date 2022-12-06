Ukraine Leader Defiant As Drone Strikes Hit Russia Again

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian soldiers pose for a photo with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, during his visit to to Sloviansk, Donbas region, Ukraine, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

(AP) — Drones struck inside Russia’s border with Ukraine Tuesday in the second day of attacks exposing the vulnerability of some of Moscow’s important military sites, observers said.

Ukrainian officials did not formally confirm carrying out drone strikes inside Russia, and they have maintained ambiguity over previous high-profile attacks. But Ukrainian presidential adviser Mikhail Podolyak taunted Moscow in comments on Twitter.

Britain’s Defense Ministry said Russia was likely to consider the attacks on Russian bases more than 500 kilometers (300 miles) from the border with Ukraine as “some of the most strategically significant failures of force protection since its invasion of Ukraine.”