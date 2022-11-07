Ukraine Loses Access To 1,300 Starlink Terminals Over Funding Issue

A senior Pentagon official is confirming negotiations are ongoing between the Department of Defense and Elon Musk’s SpaceX over the company’s Starlink internet service.

As recently as October 24th, Ukraine’s military suffered a partial internet outage after 13-hundred Starlink terminals went offline due to a funding shortage. The blackout occurred despite Musk saying his company would continue to foot the bill for the country’s usage.

In September, SpaceX sent a letter to the Pentagon, asking the Defense Department to take over paying expenses related to Ukraine’s usage of its Starlink internet service. On October 15th, following public outcry, Musk appeared to backtrack on the decision to ask the U.S. government for assistance.

Should SpaceX and the Defense Department eventually sign an agreement, it’s unclear if the Pentagon will have greater control over Starlink service in Ukraine. The company currently decides where Ukrainian troops can use the terminals.