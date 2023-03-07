Ukraine Military Identifies Soldier Seen In Grisly War Video

(AP) — A man who appeared to be shot dead by Russian-speakers in a short video has been tentatively identified as a missing Ukrainian soldier.

The footage circulated widely on Ukrainian social media and caused an uproar. The country’s chief prosecutor announced a criminal investigation into the killing, and human rights chief Dmytro Lubinets argued that it was a violation of the Geneva Conventions.

Senior Ukrainian officials alleged, without providing further evidence, that the man was an unarmed prisoner of war killed by Russian soldiers. In the video, the man did not appear to be armed. The 30th Mechanized Brigade on its Facebook page named the man as Tymofii Shadura.