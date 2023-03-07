WORLD

Ukraine Military Identifies Soldier Seen In Grisly War Video

jsalinasBy 11 views
0
People kneel as servicemen carry the coffins of four Ukrainian soldiers, who were part of a reconnaissance group and were killed on Dec. 25 in Russia as they performed a special task, during a commemoration ceremony in Independence Square in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 7, 2023. The servicemen names are Bohdan Legov, 19, Maksym Mykhailov, 32, Yuri Horobets, 34, Taras Karpiuk, 36. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

(AP) — A man who appeared to be shot dead by Russian-speakers in a short video has been tentatively identified as a missing Ukrainian soldier.

The footage circulated widely on Ukrainian social media and caused an uproar. The country’s chief prosecutor announced a criminal investigation into the killing, and human rights chief Dmytro Lubinets argued that it was a violation of the Geneva Conventions.

Senior Ukrainian officials alleged, without providing further evidence, that the man was an unarmed prisoner of war killed by Russian soldiers. In the video, the man did not appear to be armed. The 30th Mechanized Brigade on its Facebook page named the man as Tymofii Shadura.

Joe Biden Plans New Taxes On The Rich To Help Save Medicare

Previous article

FDA: Two More Eyedrop Brands Recalled Due To Risks

Next article

You may also like

More in WORLD