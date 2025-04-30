Ukraine Minerals Deal Signed

President Donald Trump, right, meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office at the White House, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Mystyslav Chernov)

Ukraine and the U.S. have signed a minerals agreement. It comes almost two months after a White House meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy derailed talks on the deal.

Zelenskyy has declined to sign the previous proposals of the deal, which requires Ukraine to relinquish a major share of its future oil, gas and mineral revenues. Ukraine has long called for security guarantees from the U.S. as part of any peace deal.

The deal will provide the U.S. access to new investment projects meant to develop Ukraine’s natural resources, such as aluminum, graphite, oil and natural gas.