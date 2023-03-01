WORLD

Ukraine Official Says Military May Pull Back From Bakhmut

Fred CruzBy 6 views
0
FILE - Ukrainian servicemen of the Prince Roman the Great 14th Separate Mechanized Brigade fire a Soviet era Grad multiple rocket launcher at Russian positions in the Kharkiv area, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Grueling artillery battles have stepped up in recent weeks in the vicinity of Kupiansk, a strategic town on the eastern edge of Kharkiv province by the banks of the Oskil River as Russian attacks intensifying in a push to capture the entire industrial heartland known as the Donbas, which includes the Donetsk and the Luhansk provinces. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, File)

(AP) — Ukraine’s military could pull back from the key eastern stronghold of Bakhmut amid a relentless Russian offensive to capture the city. An adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Wednesday that Ukraine’s military could strategically pull back from the devastated city, adding, “We’re not going to sacrifice all of our people just for nothing.” Meanwhile, one of Zelenskyy’s top advisers denied that Ukraine had used drones to attack Russian territory on Tuesday, following accusations by Russia’s Defense Ministry that Ukraine had targeted infrastructure deep inside Russia. Pictures of one drone that fell less than 100 kilometers (60 miles) from Moscow showed it was a small Ukrainian-made model. A Kremlin spokesman said Russia doesn’t believe Ukraine’s denial.

 

Fred Cruz

Bungled Kidnapping Near Mercedes Linked To Human Smuggling Ring

Previous article

Ohio Senators Ready Rail Safety Bill After fiery Crash

Next article

You may also like

More in WORLD