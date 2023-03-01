Ukraine Official Says Military May Pull Back From Bakhmut

(AP) — Ukraine’s military could pull back from the key eastern stronghold of Bakhmut amid a relentless Russian offensive to capture the city. An adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Wednesday that Ukraine’s military could strategically pull back from the devastated city, adding, “We’re not going to sacrifice all of our people just for nothing.” Meanwhile, one of Zelenskyy’s top advisers denied that Ukraine had used drones to attack Russian territory on Tuesday, following accusations by Russia’s Defense Ministry that Ukraine had targeted infrastructure deep inside Russia. Pictures of one drone that fell less than 100 kilometers (60 miles) from Moscow showed it was a small Ukrainian-made model. A Kremlin spokesman said Russia doesn’t believe Ukraine’s denial.