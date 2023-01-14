WORLD

Ukraine Official Says Zelenskyy Hopes To Visit UN Next Month

jsalinasBy 6 views
0
Ms. Emine Dzhaparova, First Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine, speaks outside the Security Council chambers at United Nations headquarters, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

(AP) — A senior Ukrainian Foreign Ministry official says President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants to visit the United Nations to address a high-level meeting of the 193-member General Assembly on the eve of the first anniversary of Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of his country if the security situation permits.

First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova cautioned in an AP interview Friday that many factors need to be in place for him to come. She cited first and foremost the military situation on the ground and a warning from Ukraine’s intelligence service that Russia is planning “a very serious offensive in February.”

Police Investigate After Dallas Zoo Missing Leopard Is Found

Previous article

University: Student Stabbed On Bus Because She Is Asian

Next article

You may also like

More in WORLD