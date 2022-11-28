Ukraine On Edge For More Attacks, Humanitarian Aid Pledged

Servicemen of the People’s Militia of Russian-controlled Donetsk region repair a T-72 tank damaged in fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces, in the Russian-controlled Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)

Servicemen of the People’s Militia of Russian-controlled Donetsk region repair a T-72 tank damaged in fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces, in the Russian-controlled Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)

(AP) — Ukraine prepared for more Russian strikes against energy infrastructure on Monday in what appears to be a weekly pattern. Estonia’s foreign minister joined counterparts from six Baltic and Nordic nations — in the largest delegation to visit Ukraine since Russia launched its full-scale war. He pledged to provide electric generators, warm clothes and food to help Ukrainians cope with the winter.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that Russian troops are preparing new strikes and met with senior government officials to discuss what actions to take.

Based on the pattern of infrastructure attacks and the Russian military’s preparation time, an advisor to Ukraine’s interior minister said the next strikes could occur as soon as Monday or in another week.