Ukraine President Again Presses West For Advanced Weapons

A hole in the roof of the Catholic cathedral damaged by Russian shelling in Bakhmut, the site of the heaviest battles with the Russian troops, in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko)

(AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is asking Western leaders to help overcome Russia’s weapons advantage by supplying more modern tanks, artillery, ammunition, rockets and air defense systems.

In a video address Monday to Group of Seven industrial country leaders, he also called on Russia to begin withdrawing from territory it’s occupying on Christmas. The Kremlin has rejected all previous appeals to reverse its land grabs in Ukraine.

Russia and Ukraine have engaged in no recent peace talks, prolonging a war that has killed and wounded tens of thousands of people and left dozens of Ukrainian cities and towns in ruins.