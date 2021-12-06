Ukraine President Hails Military As Russia Tensions Soar

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, awards a soldier in a trench as he visits the war-hit Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

(AP) — Ukraine’s president has hailed the country’s military as being capable of fending off a potential attack by Moscow as tensions soared over a Russian troop buildup near the Ukrainian border.

Ukrainian and Western officials are worried that the Russian military concentration could herald plans by the Kremlin to attack its neighbor. It’s a concern that is expected to dominate U.S. President Joe Biden’s call Tuesday with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday hailed the country’s army as a “highly capable and highly organized force that is confident in its potential and able to derail any expansionist plans by the enemy.”