Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, left, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speak with the media as they arrive for a meeting of NATO foreign ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, April 7, 2022. NATO foreign ministers are meeting to discuss how to bolster their support to Ukraine, including by supplying weapons to the conflict-torn country, without being drawn into a wider war with Russia. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, left, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speak with the media as they arrive for a meeting of NATO foreign ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, April 7, 2022. NATO foreign ministers are meeting to discuss how to bolster their support to Ukraine, including by supplying weapons to the conflict-torn country, without being drawn into a wider war with Russia. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)

Ukraine is asking NATO for more weapons to fight invading Russian forces. NATO foreign ministers are meeting in Brussels again today, and Ukraine’s foreign minister said the reason he flew in for the meeting is “weapons, weapons, weapons.” The Europeans also are discussing a ban on Russian coal.

Later today in New York, the U.N. General Assembly is scheduled to vote on expelling Russia from the U.N. Human Right Council over gruesome killings near the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.