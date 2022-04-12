Ukraine Probes Claim Poisonous Substance Dropped In Mariupol

Cemetery workers prepare the coffin for a person killed during the war with Russia, as dozens of black bags containing more bodies of victims are seen strewn across the graveyard in the cemetery in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

(AP) — Ukraine is investigating a claim that a poisonous substance was dropped on besieged Mariupol, as Western officials warned that any use of chemical weapons by Russia would be a serious escalation of the already devastating war.

Thwarted in his apparent ambition to overrun the Ukrainian capital, Russian President Vladimir Putin is now building up forces for a new offensive in the Donbas. He insisted Tuesday that his campaign would continue until it achieves its goals. He said that Russia had withstood what he called the Western sanctions “blitz” and claimed they would backfire.

As Ukrainian forces brace for a new attack, Ukraine’s deputy defense minister said it was possible phosphorus munitions had been used. They cause horrendous burns but are not classed as chemical weapons.