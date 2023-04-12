WORLD

Ukraine Probes Video Purported To Show Soldier’s Beheading

jsalinasBy
FILE - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy holds a speech during his visit to Warsaw, Poland, April 5, 2023. Ukraine is promising to investigate a gruesome video circulating on social media that purportedly shows the beheading of a Ukrainian soldier. Zelenksyy on Wednesday, April 12 blamed Russia and said the violence would not be forgotten, while the Kremlin called the footage “horrible” but said it needed to be verified.(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski, file)

(AP) — Ukraine is investigating a gruesome video circulating on social media that purportedly shows the beheading of a Ukrainian soldier.

The video spread quickly online and sparked outrage from Ukrainian officials. The Kremlin called the footage “horrible” but said it needed to be verified. The Associated Press was not able to verify the authenticity of the video or the circumstances of where and when it was shot.

The video appears to show a man in green fatigues wearing a yellow armband, typically donned by Ukrainian fighters. He is heard screeching before another man in camouflage uses a knife to decapitate him.

