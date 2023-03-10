Ukraine Rebounds From Russian Barrage, Restores Power Supply

(AP) — Officials in Ukraine’s capital say most of Kyiv’s power supply has been restored as the country again responds swiftly and defiantly to the latest Russian barrage targeting the country’s critical infrastructure.

The Kremlin’s forces bombarded Ukraine from afar on Thursday in what has become a familiar Russian tactic since the fall. The ground battles in the country’s east largely remained mired in a grinding stalemate.

Kyiv’s military administration said power and water were restored on Friday, but about 30% of consumers still were without heating. In another sign of normality quickly returning, Prime Minister Sanna Marin of Finland made an unannounced visit to Kyiv.