WORLD

Ukraine Rebounds From Russian Barrage, Restores Power Supply

jsalinasBy 6 views
0
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pays last respect for Ukrainian officer Dmytro Kotsiubaylo, code-named "Da Vinci", during the funeral ceremony in St. Michael Cathedral in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 10, 2023. Kotsiubaylo was killed in a battle near Bakhmut in the Donetsk region three days ago. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

(AP) — Officials in Ukraine’s capital say most of Kyiv’s power supply has been restored as the country again responds swiftly and defiantly to the latest Russian barrage targeting the country’s critical infrastructure.

The Kremlin’s forces bombarded Ukraine from afar on Thursday in what has become a familiar Russian tactic since the fall. The ground battles in the country’s east largely remained mired in a grinding stalemate.

Kyiv’s military administration said power and water were restored on Friday, but about 30% of consumers still were without heating. In another sign of normality quickly returning, Prime Minister Sanna Marin of Finland made an unannounced visit to Kyiv.

DeSantis Visits Iowa As Interest In Likely Trump Rival Rises

Previous article

5 Arrested In Deadly Cartel Attack On Americans In Matamoros

Next article

You may also like

More in WORLD