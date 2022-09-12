Ukraine Reclaims More Territory, Reports Capturing Many POWs

A man looks out from a window of a residential building that was damaged after a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

(AP) — Ukrainian troops have reclaimed a wide swath of territory from Russia and pushed all the way back to the northeastern border in some places.

The Ukrainian military also reported capturing many Russian soldiers. The gains are part of a lightning advance that forced Moscow to make a hasty retreat from occupied land. As blue-and-yellow Ukrainian flags fluttered over newly liberated towns, the Ukrainian military said its troops had freed more than 20 settlements in 24 hours.

In recent days, Kyiv’s forces have captured territory at least twice the size of greater London. That’s according to the British Defense Ministry. The momentum has lifted Ukrainian morale and provoked rare public criticism of President Vladimir Putin’s war.