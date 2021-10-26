Ukraine Registers Record Daily Number Of COVID-19 Deaths

People take an antigen-test for COVID-19 before boarding a train, at a train station in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. Coronavirus infections and deaths in Ukraine have surged to all-time highs amid a laggard pace of vaccination, which is one of the lowest in Europe. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

(AP) — Ukraine has reported another record daily number of COVID-19 deaths as vaccinations in the nation of 41 million people lags.

Ukraine’s Health Ministry registered 734 deaths in 24 hours, raising the country’s pandemic death toll to 64,936. Ukrainians can choose between the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Sinovac vaccines, but just about 16% of the population has been fully vaccinated. That’s Europe’s second-lowest rate after Armenia.

The government responded to a steady rise in confirmed cases and deaths by requiring proof of vaccination or a negative test to board planes, trains and long-distance buses. A city in southeastern Ukraine had to suspend public transportation on Tuesday due to the number of drivers refusing to get vaccinated.