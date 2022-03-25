WORLD

Ukraine Reports 300 Died In Russian Strike On Theater

Fred CruzBy 15 views
0
This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies on Saturday, March 19, 2022 shows the aftermath of the airstrike on the Mariupol Drama theater, Ukraine, and the area around it. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP)

(AP) — Ukrainian authorities in the besieged ruins of Mariupol say that about 300 people died when a Russian airstrike blew up a theater where hundreds of civilians were sheltering. If confirmed, that catastrophic loss of civilian life could to further crank up pressure on Western nations to step up military aid. The death toll for the March 16 attack came in a post on the city government’s Telegram channel Friday that cited eyewitnesses. It was not immediately clear whether emergency workers had finished excavating the theater ruins or how witnesses arrived at the horrific figure of lives lost.

 

Fred Cruz

Hidalgo County Reports Zero COVID Deaths For First Time In 3 Months

Previous article

Minneapolis Teachers Reach Tentative Agreement To End Strike

Next article

You may also like

More in WORLD