Ukraine Retakes Key Kyiv Suburb; Battle For Mariupol Rages

(AP) — Ukraine says its forces retook a strategically important suburb of Kyiv, as Russia squeezed other areas near the capital and their attack on the embattled southern port of Mariupol raged unabated. While Russian forces carried on with the siege of Mariupol Tuesday after its defenders refused demands to surrender, the Kremlin’s ground offensive in other parts of the country advanced slowly or not at all. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces are increasingly concentrating their air power and artillery on Ukraine’s cities and the civilians living there. The U.N. says the invasion has driven more than 10 million people from their homes. Of those, more than 3.5 million have left Ukraine.