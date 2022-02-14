WORLD

Ukraine-Russia Crisis: What To Know As Diplomacy Steps Up

Zack CantuBy 18 views
0
In this handout photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, and German chancellor Olaf Scholz talk to each other during their meeting at The Mariinskyi Palace in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited Ukraine as part of a flurry of Western diplomacy aimed at heading off a feared Russian invasion that some warn could be just days away. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

(AP) — Diplomatic efforts to head off what U.S. officials have warned could be an imminent Russian attack on Ukraine have entered a new round as Germany’s chancellor met the Ukrainian president in Kyiv. Britain’s prime minister says Europe is “on the edge of a precipice,” citing an American warning that Russia could invade Ukraine in the next 48 hours. But he says there’s still time for Russian President Vladimir Putin to “step back.” And Russia’s top diplomat has advised Putin to continue talks the West on Russian security demands, arguing that possibilities for talks haven’t been exhausted.

 

Returned Ballots, Worry In Texas Start 2022’s First Primary

Previous article

A Mixed Open For Stocks On Wall Street With Eyes On Ukraine

Next article

You may also like

More in WORLD