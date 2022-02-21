Ukraine-Russia crisis: What To Know In the Escalating Crisis

A Ukrainian serviceman pauses while walking to a frontline position outside Popasna, in the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. Russia extended military drills near Ukraine's northern borders Sunday amid increased fears that two days of sustained shelling along the contact line between soldiers and Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine could spark an invasion. Ukraine's president appealed for a cease-fire. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

A Ukrainian serviceman pauses while walking to a frontline position outside Popasna, in the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. Russia extended military drills near Ukraine's northern borders Sunday amid increased fears that two days of sustained shelling along the contact line between soldiers and Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine could spark an invasion. Ukraine's president appealed for a cease-fire. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

(AP) — Efforts by world leaders to head off a Russian invasion of Ukraine have been dealt a serious blow. On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees recognizing the independence of two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine and ordered the Russian military to “maintain peace” there. But Putin’s moves, made as shelling continued in those regions, could be a precursor to the Kremlin sending in troops and weapons to support the separatists. The U.N. Security Council set a rare nighttime emergency meeting at the request of Ukraine, the U.S. and other countries. The White House says President Joe Biden agreed “in principle” to meet Putin but only if he refrains from launching an assault on Ukraine.