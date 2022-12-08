Ukraine: Russia Put Rocket Launchers At Nuclear Power Plant

A Ukrainian serviceman patrols area near the Antonovsky Bridge which was destroyed by Russian forces after withdrawing from Kherson, Ukraine, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

(AP) — Ukrainian officials claim Russian forces have installed multiple rocket launchers at Ukraine’s shut-down Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. The claim raises fears Europe’s largest atomic power station could be used as a base to fire on Ukrainian territory.

Ukraine’s nuclear company Energoatom said Thursday that Russian forces occupying the plant have placed several Grad multiple rocket launchers near one of its six nuclear reactors.

With renewed focus on the dangers at Zaporizhzhia in the war, the Kremlin is sending new signals about how to end it. It said Thursday it’s up to Ukraine’s president to end the military conflict, suggesting terms that Kyiv has repeatedly rejected. Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to press on with the fighting.