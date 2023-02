Emergency and municipal workers clear the rubble from a residential building which was hit by a Russian rocket, in the city center of Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko)

Ukraine’s military says more than a thousand Russian troops have been killed over a 24-hour stretch. It set a new record for daily losses and brought the total number of casualties to more than 133-thousand — as reported by Ukraine’s armed forces.

Moscow’s winter campaign has yet to capture any major cities, despite losing thousands of troops. This comes as the one-year anniversary of Russian’s invasion is approaching.