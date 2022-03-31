Ukraine: Russians Leaving Chernobyl After Radiation Exposure

Destroyed Russian armored vehicles are seen in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 31, 2022. Russian forces shelled Kyiv suburbs, two days after the Kremlin announced it would significantly scale back operations near both the capital and the northern city of Chernihiv to “increase mutual trust and create conditions for further negotiations.” (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

(AP) — Ukraine’s state-owned nuclear power company says Russian forces have begun leaving the damaged Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

The operator says the exit comes after soldiers got “significant doses” of radiation from digging trenches at the highly contaminated site. The move came as fighting continued near Kyiv and other zones. There are indications the Kremlin is using talk of de-escalation as cover while regrouping and resupplying its forces and redeploying them for a stepped-up offensive in eastern Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says defense forces are preparing for a stepped-up Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine.